The BBC has revealed a brand new trailer for the next season of Top Gear, with the usual format and presenters returning. Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid will hit screens on BBC 2 later in the year.

Launched digitally, Top Gear’s insight to season 25 starts with a question – "Who says we don’t do serious car reviews?" This then makes way for tractor stunts, slapping a topless fat man in the stomach, a flying car, jumping horse boxes, some questionable dancing, lots of fire, a crashing Rolls-Royce, a smoldering Bentley and some stock car racing. It’s all the best bits – minus Clarkson, Hammond, and May.

Check out another video: First Top Gear Trailer Features Ken Block, V8-Powered Sports Cars

The full-blown preview arrives after a short teaser graced our screens at Christmas, and although we don’t yet have a release date, we can expect the return of the BBC’s flagship motoring show by the spring.

Top Gear suffered a mixed reception after it was rebranded in 2016, with a public backlash against Chris Evans following the departure of Clarkson and co. Although Evans was removed after only one season, the show has struggled with audience figures and has been compared unfavourably with Amazon’s The Grand Tour.

Comparisons between the two shows have led to public speculation that the upcoming episodes will be a return to the Jeremy Clarkson era of explosions and humor. However, the former Friends actor assured otherwise.

"It will be closer to what it was last year versus the season before," explained Matt LeBlanc

"I think we've tried to broaden the demographic of the show, try to make it not lose the sort of petrol-head nature of it, but maybe open it up to people who aren't so petrol-heady. Expand the comedy, try to have bigger, broader films, but it will be more of the same in the sense it starts with the car."

An air date on BBC Two is yet to be confirmed.