We know Jeep is building a Wrangler-based pickup truck, and we know it’s expected to be on sale next year. Automotive News has unearthed some details on that in a rather interesting way – through a WARN notice filed in Ohio at the plant that builds the current-generation Wrangler. WARN stands for the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires companies to give advance notice to employees of mass layoffs due to plant closings.

In this case, the notice was filed by Hyundai Mobis North America, which employs roughly 570 people that build the chassis for the current JK-model Wrangler, which is being replaced by the new JL Wrangler. The work takes place at the big FCA assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, where part of the complex was already retooled for the new Wrangler last year. The layoffs will begin in April, which signifies the official end of the JK Wrangler.

5 photos

It also, however, marks the point where a significant retooling process will begin for that portion of the complex. Of course, Jeep unveiled the new Wrangler last November at the L.A. Auto Show and production is already underway. What’s happening here, then, is a retooling for the Jeep-based pickup truck, which will apparently use a tweaked version of the Wrangler’s underpinnings. In addition, Automotive News says the truck’s launch will occur approximately one year after the plant shutdown, in April 2019.

In all likelihood, that date signifies when production of the pickup – thought to be called the Scrambler – will begin. That means the official reveal of the much-anticipated truck could likely take place late this fall at the L.A. Auto Show, mirroring the Wrangler’s reveal. Failing that, it would certainly appear at the Detroit Auto Show next January.

Source: Automotive News