The current-generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter certainly wears many hats. In North America it’s primarily an awesome work machine with the cargo capacity of a small warehouse, but more than a few tuning companies turn Sprinters into the most epic conversion vans of all time. Whatever the flavor, the Sprinter’s skin and bones still date all the way back to 2006, with a minor update having occurred for the 2014 model year. We know an all-new Sprinter is coming soon, and now we know exactly when: Tuesday, February 6 – also known as next Tuesday.

What do we know about the new van? Quite a bit actually, but to arrest all fears, it will still be the tall, cavernous machine the world knows and loves. As such, don’t expect a huge departure from the norm when it comes to exterior styling, though the recent teaser video shows a front end that seems a bit chunkier, with headlights that seem a bit thinner and more streamlined. Spy photos support this, and we think there’s a bold new grille behind the camo coverings that incorporates the latest Mercedes-Benz styling cues.

We’ve also already seen the interior – at least up front – revealing an analog gauge cluster for the driver. There’s no glass cockpit here, but a wide infotainment screen built into the center of the dash compliments a three-spoke steering wheel filled with controls. As a result, the interior takes on something of a minimalist appearance while still offering nice touches of luxury. That doesn’t mean it won’t be without functionality for workers and companies – Mercedes will offer the new Pro Connect Services for the Sprinter, giving it a major boost in technology by keeping drivers and fleet managers connected through the Internet.

A full-on Sprinter redux has been a long time in the making, but it sounds like the new van will be worth the wait. We’ll find out when the curtain is lifted on February 6.

