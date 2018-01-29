The 10 finalists for the 2018 World Car of the Year award have been announced. Among the finalists include manufacturers from Italy, Japan, Korea, and the U.K., with the U.S. being one of the few holdouts. Voting by judges will be submitted ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, and the top three finalists will announced at Geneva. The final winner will be announced at the New York Auto Show this April.

While six of the 10 finalists for 2017’s award included products from Volkswagen Group, Audi and VW specifically, only two finalists share corporate ties for this year’s award. Alfa Romeo, BMW, Kia, Land Rover, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota, and VW are each represented. Out of the 10 finalists, SUVs make up more than half, with three sedans, and just one hatchback making the final cut.

Here are the vehicles that could take home the trophy for 2018:

Along with World Car of the Year, judges will award honors for luxury, performance, urban living, and eco friendliness. Some of the same finalists for world car of the year have also been nominated for other categories, so certain vehicles could theoretically take home more than one award this year.

2018 World Luxury Car of the Year

Five luxury cars have been added to the of finalists for 2018 World Luxury Car of the Year. Four of the five hail form Germany, including Audi, BMW, and two Porsches, while the lone non-European offering is the new Lexus LS. Here are the five finalists:

2018 World Performance Car of the Year

In the performance department, five finalists from around the world have been selected. Vehicles representing Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Honda, and Lexus made the final cut. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is up for its second world car award, this time the high-powered Quadrifoglio spec specifically. Here are the finalists:

2018 World Urban Car of the Year

The five finalists for Urban Car of the Year include usual suspects like VW and Hyundai, but also sees the first American car on this list. The new Ford Fiesta makes the final five. The five finalists are:

2018 World Green Car of the Year

The final of the five categories, 2018 World Green Car of the Year will honor the most eco-friendly offerings currently on the market. Like the Alfa Romeo Giulia before it, the Nissan Leaf is up for its second award, and is the only pure electric vehicle on this list. The finalists are: