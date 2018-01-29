If you are a Ford fan these days, and you are bored of the regular everyday cars the Blue oval is selling around the world, you should definitely take a look at the company’s performance division portfolio. It comprises of high performance vehicles of all kinds and for all tastes – from the tiny Fiesta ST to the monstrous GT race car.

To promote its lineup, Ford Performance gathered eight models at the Motorland race circuit near Barcelona in Spain. The Ford F-150 Raptor, 2017 Fiesta ST, all-new Fiesta ST, Focus RS, new Mustang GT, Mustang GT350R, Ford GT road car, and Ford GT race car were put head-to-head in a staggered time trial.

The cars were driven by the drivers of the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team, one of the six teams under the Ford Performance umbrella. Of course, the purpose of this duel is not to objectively measure how fast the different models are, but to show what they are capable of on track.

That’s why we can’t be entirely sure about their lap times and whether they are real, but at least all the cars finished in the order we expected. What surprises us however is how fast the production GT supercar is, being only about 10 seconds slower than its race version. Also, we are quite surprised to see the Mustang GT defeat the Focus RS.

Depending on the market, Ford is currently offering a number of performance vehicles to its customers. The Focus RS, for example, is a global player, but the new Fiesta ST with a three-cylinder engine won’t arrive in the United States. In Europe, you can’t buy the F-150 Raptor or the Shelby-branded Mustangs.

In the last couple of months Ford has been actively promoting its performance vehicles in Europe through its YouTube channel and we’ve seen great combinations like a Ford GT supercar cruising through the spectacular Atlantic Ocean Road in Norway.

Source: Ford Performance on YouTube