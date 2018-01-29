Today we bring you another in depth look at the new Lamborghini Urus, which is already on sale in some countries and is slowly invading new markets. Last week, the super-SUV was launched in the United Kingdom and our friend Shmee150 was there to make a full behind the scenes video overview.

Some people argue the Urus is not a true Lamborghini, but let’s see the facts. Yes, it is based on a platform used by a mainstream model like the Audi Q7, but it has been heavily retuned for a near-supercar experience behind the steering wheel. And the numbers indeed show it is not just another model in the sea of modern SUV vehicles.

Thanks to its 4.0-liter biturbo gasoline engine, the Urus is happy to offer you 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque on tap. So much power is able to rocket the 4,850-pound (2.2-ton) vehicle from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds, while top speed is 189 mph (305 kph). Yes, we are still talking about an SUV.

There aren’t many cars on sale today that come with 21-inch wheels as standard and even 23-inch optional wheels. Also, it’s not easy to name an SUV model that has a hardcore track driving mode, but the Urus has its own Corsa mode, just like the Huracan and Aventador do. It is also the first Lamborghini to feature an Eco mode.

As Shmee150 points out in his almost 12-minute video, the Urus is a very exciting car and will definitely stand out from its competitors. It also has a very important mission on the market - to bring in new customers to the brand and fresh money, which will allow Lamborghini invest more into its future supercars. Makes much more sense now, right?

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube