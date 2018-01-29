Porsche is on the verge of embracing the EV era with the Mission E all-electric sedan due late 2019, but that doesn’t mean traditional sports cars are being neglected. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth and the 911 GT2 RS is perhaps the most relevant example of why conventional sports cars are still at the core of the brand.

Yes, the Macan outsold the 911 by a three-to-one margin in 2017 and is a big seller for the Stuttgart brand together with the larger Cayenne. But just like the original Cayenne boosted the company’s profits to create a budget for the Carrera GT, these high-riding offerings are a hugely important source of funds allowing Porsche to work its magic on the 911 and the other members of the lineup.

Case in point, the 911 GT2 RS seen here at the 2018 Brussels Motor Show is the epitome of the road-legal 911. It’s the fastest rear-wheel-drive production car around the Nürburgring and also the most powerful road-going Nine Eleven ever made. This particular example isn’t an “ordinary” version as we are dealing with the hardcore model featuring the optional Weissach Package.

Created for those with an appetite for the ultimate 911, the pack encompasses several carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) and titanium elements to shave off roughly 30 kilograms (66 pounds). Part of the diet is represented by the magnesium wheels and a carbon trunk lid, while the anti-roll bars and the roof are also made from carbon. The essential roll cage is built using titanium and even the shift paddles for the standard seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox are made from carbon fiber to further shave off weight.

Although Porsche hasn’t said how many cars it will build, the GT2 RS – with or without the Weissach Package – is going to be a rare sight on the streets as rumor has it production is capped at just 1,000 units. For the rest of us, we can at least virtually drive it in Forza Motorsport 7.