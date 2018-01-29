Ford has issued a recall for the engine issues in Focus RSs.

Ford has offered to fix Focus RSs that have suffered engine problems for free. As we reported last month, a number of early third-generation Ford Focus RSs have been suffering from an engine issue that means they consume coolant fluid during cold running, leading to white smoke coming from the exhaust thanks to a problem with the seals within the engine.

"Owners of 2016-17 Focus RS vehicles are being offered a free inspection and repair, regardless of warranty or mileage status, for concerns of white exhaust smoke and/or coolant consumption stemming from an issue with cylinder head gaskets," Ford said in a statement.

"Ford dealers will test the cooling system, replace the cylinder head gasket and may replace the cylinder head, as required, at no cost to the customer."

While the recall has been issued, Ford hasn't set an official deadline for owners to turn in their cars for repairs. They had already replaced a number of engines hit by the problem before the recall was issued – a problem that they still haven't given an official cause for.

Despite the entry-level model Mustang also being powered by a similar 2.3-liter engine, it is not thought to be subject to the same problems. Thanks to its higher power output, the Focus RS engine is built differently – its block and head is built using an upgraded alloy with a cast-iron lining and has a different head gasket design.

The Focus RS is a serious piece of kit. Four-wheel drive, 345 hp, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, and a top speed of 165 mph (265 kph) make it not just one of the fastest hatchbacks, but one of the fastest everyday cars on sale today.

Source: Ford