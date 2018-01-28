When Mercedes-Benz announced it was designing an all-new G-Class, people were right to be worried. The boxy SUV has changed little since its introduction in 1979 as a passenger vehicle. However, Mercedes has only improved the G-Class in its latest iteration. Under the lights of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, it’s hard to get a sense of how the large SUV looks on the road.

Thankfully, a new video shows a G-Class mule sporting plenty of on-road presence as it makes its way through traffic. Nothing looks like it on the road and it certainly stands out from the crowd. The 2019 G-Class is just as big and boxy as the outgoing model, which will continue to make it a staple among the rich and famous.

And it should command the road. The G-Class grows 2.1 inches in length, 4.8 inches in width, and 0.3 inches in height for the 2019 model year. To better accommodate rear-seat passengers, Mercedes extended the wheelbase by 1.6 inches while repositioning the seats, adding six inches of additional legroom.

The majority of G-Class SUVs will rarely see anything more rugged than a grocery store parking lot. However, for those few who do dare to use the G-Class to its full capability, Mercedes kept the three independent locking differentials. The video doesn’t show the G-Class tackling anything more difficult than a few intersections.

The 2019 G550 will be the first G-Class offered in the U.S. with the same 4.0-liter biturbo V8 as the outgoing model producing 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque. There’s a new nine-speed automatic transmission. That’s plenty of power for the five-o’clock commute or some off-road trails.

There’s only so much video can do to show how a new vehicle will look on the road, especially when it’s still covered in some camouflage and tape. Though it is nice to see the G-Class still looks good where it matters the most.

Source: walkoART – Videos via YouTube