Fierro-based Ferrari knockoffs are a dime a dozen on Craigslist. Converted Chrysler 300s try to mimic the presence of a Rolls-Royce. For as long as there has been supercars and high-end luxury cars, people have found ways to mimic their look. Some look better than others. But there’s something said for those who lust after such luxury and performance who have no way of ever attaining such a car. Maybe the car isn’t sold in the country they live, or there’s no opportunity to earn enough money to make a dream come true. There’s ingenuity in building the thing you want because you can’t afford it, even if it’s nowhere near as great as the original, such as this farmer who built his own Lamborghini.

No, this Lamborghini won’t set a record around the Nürburgring. It’s powered by a motorcycle engine. More went into this creation than just some quick fabrication work. There are an adjustable height suspension and a movable spoiler.

The farmer installed LED fog lights and taillights. The motorcycle-powered Lamborghini also has projector headlights. Talk about going all-in on a project. He certainly tried to capture the aesthetic even if the proportions are off ­– it does look taller than it should.

It’s easy to scoff at such one-off builds, but why all the hate? It's a skill to build something with your hands that not only works but drivers as well. And when you can’t buy what you want, you improvise. The farmer’s Lamborghini shows how dedicated some people are to their automotive enthusiasm.

The video shows the car progress from a partial shell in black to an off-white finished ride that demonstrates all the car’s neat little features. Just watch the video and marvel at the fabrication work.

Source: spamsafe via YouTube