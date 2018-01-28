Teasers and spy photos are the new normal in today’s automotive industry. Whether it’s an official release from the automaker or eagle-eyed photographers who make a living capturing next year's model on camera, new vehicles rarely go unnoticed. For the last few months, teaser images and spy photos had all but spoiled the upcoming 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. A new teaser shows Mercedes is doing little to change up the winning formula while giving the new cargo mover a serious technical upgrade.

Everything about the Sprinter is new including the entire platform developed entirely by Mercedes. Inside, as earlier teasers show, the Sprinter gets a very modern interior that takes several cues from the German automaker’s premium offerings. There’s the three-spoke, multifunction steering wheel, metallic trim, and a digital screen embedded in the instrument panel.

A large infotainment screen sits in the center of the dashboard with HVAC control below along with USB ports for charging devices and storage areas for supplies. There’s also Mercedes’ Pro Connect Services that allow for fleet managers and drivers to communicate effectively while also monitoring location and fuel level in nearly real time.

Exterior details are still scarce, though spy shots show an upscale van taking styling cues from other vehicles in the Mercedes portfolio. Surprisingly, little is shown of the exterior in the latest teaser video. Granted, there are only so many ways to slice a cargo van. Sliding doors, a massive rear cargo area, and two seats are about all you need for an effective workhorse.

Vans don’t get enough appreciation. They’re solid workhorses that deliver goods and packages that are both easy to drive and easy to load and unload. The 2019 Sprinter will debut next month with production scheduled to start this Spring. While Mercedes says diesel engines are dead in the U.S., an electric eSprinter is launching in 2019.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Maybach Fans via YouTube