The new 2019 Ram pickup truck only just debuted at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and we already have the first special edition. In this case, it’s the luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition, and it’s loaded to the gills with enough leather to make even the largest biker gang green – or in this case tan – with envy.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology, and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand.

The changes start on the outside, with the luxury pickup getting a unique grille and wheels. LED headlights and tail lights comes standard, as does RV Match Walnut Brown paint in either two-tone or monotone finish. That should be enough to pick the Laramie Longhorn out in a crowd of truck, but the real updates happen on the inside.

For starters, there’s a lot of leather. You’ll find 100 percent full-grain leather on the dash, door panels, and armrests, but things change up a bit for the seats. That’s where you get the alligator embossed leather skin covers, which also adorn the center console, instrument panel, and door panel inserts. Longhorn branding – and in this case we mean that in the literal hot-iron sense – appears on the glove box door. The name is also embossed in other areas, including the seats.

Additional interior trim comes in the form of satin chrome accents and brushed nickel badging. To give the Ram a proper country feel, real barn-wood accents – as in wood reclaimed from old bars – is also part of the package.

As you would expect with such interior appointments, there are a choice of colors but they’re all pretty much shades of brown. Specifically, buyers can select a Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown combo, or Cattle Tan with Black, which could be considered a really dark shade of brown. In any case, the Laramie Longhorn’s cab is intended to be warm and inviting, and from the looks of it, we’ll agree. Heated seats with full heat and ventilation in the back – something no other pickup truck offers – certainly helps in that department.

Ram hasn’t yet released pricing for its new pickup truck line, never mind the leather-bound Laramie Longhorn Edition. We should know that before too long, however, since the new models are slated to go on sale the first quarter of this year.

Source: Ram