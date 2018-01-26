The new luxury pickup promises comfort, capability, and leather trim everywhere.
The new 2019 Ram pickup truck only just debuted at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, and we already have the first special edition. In this case, it’s the luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition, and it’s loaded to the gills with enough leather to make even the largest biker gang green – or in this case tan – with envy.
“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology, and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand.
The changes start on the outside, with the luxury pickup getting a unique grille and wheels. LED headlights and tail lights comes standard, as does RV Match Walnut Brown paint in either two-tone or monotone finish. That should be enough to pick the Laramie Longhorn out in a crowd of truck, but the real updates happen on the inside.
For starters, there’s a lot of leather. You’ll find 100 percent full-grain leather on the dash, door panels, and armrests, but things change up a bit for the seats. That’s where you get the alligator embossed leather skin covers, which also adorn the center console, instrument panel, and door panel inserts. Longhorn branding – and in this case we mean that in the literal hot-iron sense – appears on the glove box door. The name is also embossed in other areas, including the seats.
Additional interior trim comes in the form of satin chrome accents and brushed nickel badging. To give the Ram a proper country feel, real barn-wood accents – as in wood reclaimed from old bars – is also part of the package.
As you would expect with such interior appointments, there are a choice of colors but they’re all pretty much shades of brown. Specifically, buyers can select a Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown combo, or Cattle Tan with Black, which could be considered a really dark shade of brown. In any case, the Laramie Longhorn’s cab is intended to be warm and inviting, and from the looks of it, we’ll agree. Heated seats with full heat and ventilation in the back – something no other pickup truck offers – certainly helps in that department.
Ram hasn’t yet released pricing for its new pickup truck line, never mind the leather-bound Laramie Longhorn Edition. We should know that before too long, however, since the new models are slated to go on sale the first quarter of this year.
· Ram introduces the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition—the no compromise luxury truck with a southwestern feel
· New Ram 1500 design built on strength, durability, technology and efficiency
· Class-leading Laramie Longhorn interior with premium materials; wood, leather and steel trim
· Popular RV Match Walnut Brown two-tone returns for 2019
Ram announces the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition—the no compromise luxury pickup leading in style, durability and efficiency.
The Ram Laramie Longhorn has become the world’s benchmark for upscale pickup trucks, and has earned the title Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas from the Texas Auto Writers Association two years in a row.
“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn is a no-compromise luxury truck that delivers what buyers want most: strength, durability, technology and efficiency,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand. “Wherever you look, whatever you touch, the Laramie Longhorn is filled with more craftsman-like details --including wood surfaces and 100 percent full-grain leather seats – than any other truck in the segment.”
Using the most premium materials, the Laramie Longhorn is layered with Southwestern-design-inspired iconography, and is loaded inside and out with remarkable features and design cues from traditionally handcrafted, time-tested wares, such as the antique pocket watch, a fine pair of hand-tooled leather cowboy boots or a horseman’s saddle. The Ram Laramie Longhorn’s wood, metal work and leather work are all authentic and second to none.
Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn models are distinguished externally by standard two-tone RV Match Brown trim or monotone paint, premium LED headlamps and tail lamps, unique wheels and grilles.
Inside, the 2019 Ram 1500’s Laramie Longhorn trim elevates the quality with a segment-exclusive hand-wrapped, 100 percent full-grain leather dashboard, door-panel coverings and armrests in Southwestern style. Throughout the cabin, a new alligator skin embossed covers surfaces, including the center console, instrument panel, seats and door panel inserts. Other unique details include satin warm chrome accents with a brushed-nickel metal badge flush with the console lid and new wood-burned “Longhorn” branding mark on the upper glove box door giving the Longhorn a well-crafted, high-quality feel and appearance.
Real barn-wood accents are found throughout the cabin. Wood tandem doors on the center console reflect the heightened attention to detail and provide closed storage. At night, the cabin is accentuated with ambient lighting to create a luxurious and soothing atmosphere for passengers. Longhorn interior colors include Mountain Brown/Light Mountain Brown and Black/Cattle Tan full-leather seats with contrast piping. Heated, 100 percent full-leather rear seats and class-exclusive rear seat ventilation is available on Longhorn.
A chrome slat “RAM” grille and chrome header surround the premium LED lamps with Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS). Chrome bumpers, tow hooks and side steps come standard as do wheel flares. Two-tone color options complement the RV Match Walnut Brown. New 20- or striking 22-inch wheels are offered with a variety of matching finishes. The large belt-buckle badging continues to adorn the side of the Longhorn trim.
Ram's new 1500 is the benchmark for technology and connectivity in pickups offering 4G WiFi hot spot, exclusive SiriusXM 360L personalized listening experience, SiriusXM Guardian, five USB ports to link with the award-winning Uconnect system and a segment leading 12-inch touchscreen featuring split-screen capability for dual-application operation or full-screen single application operation.
The new 2019 Ram 1500 offers truck buyers leading-edge innovation with 225 pounds of weight reduction, up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability, the eTorque mild hybrid system and active systems that improve fuel efficiency and assist drivers. The Ram 1500 stands out as the benchmark in a very competitive segment.