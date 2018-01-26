Apparently, there’s a place in Japan where every day household items like tables, floor cushions, and yes, ordinary household slippers move by themselves. It sounds like a job for the Ghostbusters, but before you grab your EMF detector and digital voice recorder and book a flight to the Far East, know that the case has already been solved. Turns out it was the crazy engineers at Nissan all along. And they would’ve gotten away with it too, if it wasn’t for us pesky kids.

Back in October, Nissan introduced its ProPilot Park tech in Japan on its Leaf EV. As the name suggests, it’s a self-parking feature that places the car neatly into spaces, be it normal or parallel. To help promote the new feature, the automaker decided to equip it on certain household items at a Japanese inn called, appropriately enough, the ProPilot Park Ryokan. It makes complete sense if you think about it, because a floor pillow that moves around on its own is exactly like a car. As for slippers? People wear them on their feet – the same feet that operate the accelerator and brake pedal . . . on a car. Actually, don't think about it at all. It doesn’t make even a teeny bit of sense.

How do these things work? Well, Nissan doesn’t really tell us. Obviously there are electronics and sensors and motors in the items, and we can see a tiny pair of wheels underneath a slipper that moves it around. We really hope those wheels retract when people wear them, and yes, Nissan does say these are for people to actually use. Even if the wheels do tuck in, we can’t imagine they’d be super comfortable to walk around in.

However, just think about the prank potential. Oh look, here comes grandma carrying a birthday cake. Quick, turn the slippers on! We apologize to grandmothers everywhere for having such thoughts.

Admittedly, few people would probably pay attention to an automaker droning on about a self-parking electric car. Self-parking slippers on the other hand, that’s interesting. Well played, Nissan.

Source: Nissan