Kia will have one of the biggest names in motorsports to promote the Stinger in the Super Bowl ad for the brand's new sport sedan. A 30-second teaser for the commercial titled "Feel Something Again" provides a taste of what to expect from seeing the model on the track.

This short clip doesn't reveal much about the commercial. It shows Fittipaldi and an unidentified person with a pair of Stingers on a banked circuit. The driver starts up the sedan, and Fittipaldi in a racing suit gives a nod.

Kia's description for this video on YouTube hints at cameos by other famous racers in the full ad. "Racing icon Emerson Fittipaldi won’t be the only legend on the track in our upcoming Stinger commercial for the big game," the company wrote.

Fittipaldi had an amazing motorsport career. He was Formula One World Driver's Champion in 1972 and 1974. He also won the Indianapolis 500 in 1989 and 1993 and took the CART Driver's Championship in 1989.

The Stinger has received strong reviews since entering the market, including from Motor1.com. The sedan starts at $32,800 after the $900 destination charge, and the base model comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts). Getting the 3.3-liter biturbo V6 with 365 hp (272 kW), requires upgrading to the GT trim, which costs $39,250 after destination. While rear-wheel drive is standard throughout the lineup, all-wheel drive is an option for $2,200. The range-topping GT2 model goes for $52,300 and adds standard amenities like Nappa leather upholstery and head-up display.

Using the stars of racing to advertise the Stinger, shows the buyers that Kia has in mind for the new sport sedan. The average Super Bowl view might not know Fittipaldi, but many enthusiasts probably would. If the company can amass legends from other motorsport disciplines, like sports car racing or even NASCAR, then the commercial could send the right message to draw interest from a lot of folks that want something exciting to drive.

Source: Kia Motors America via YouTube