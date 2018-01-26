Ford has released a new short teaser video of the upcoming Ranger Raptor pickup through its division in Thailand. Unfortunately, the clip, posted on Facebook, gives us no new details about the truck and only confirms it will debut this year.

However, the fact that this video comes from the Thai subsidiary of the Blue oval fuels the rumors of an upcoming debut in early February even more. In December last year, it was reported Ford will reveal the performance pickup in Bangkok on February 7, and now this seems even more likely.

In the new teaser, Ford shows the Ranger Raptor being tested on different roads. The automaker promises it will be “ready for speed, ready for water, ready for sand, ready for hills, ready for mud, and ready for jumps” – ready for virtually anything that comes ahead.

What will power the performance pickup, which will join the F-150 Raptor, remains unclear at this moment, but we bet our money on the 2.7-liter V6 biturbo engine of the manufacturer. It is available for the F-150, where it generates 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque, so look for similar numbers in the smaller truck. Chances are it will be mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels.

Of course, the larger 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost is also a possible option, but 450 hp (335 kW) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque just seem a bit too much for the relatively compact pickup. Some reports speculate the Range Raptor could also receive a diesel engine for some markets, likely a revised version of the 3.2-liter five-cylinder unit available in Europe. It will work in tandem with the aforementioned 10-speed auto.

The performance pickup will be initially available only in the Asia Pacific region, but will eventually hit the U.S. market too.

Source: Ford Thailand on Facebook