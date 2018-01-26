Despite the fact that we haven’t seen any spy shots with Lexus’ confirmed petite crossover, it looks like we are only a little over a month away from the official debut of the production version. Previewed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show by a namesake concept, the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 competitor is allegedly set to premiere at the beginning of March during the Geneva Motor Show.

Regardless if it will debut in Switzerland or not, the UX is expected to eventually take the CT 200h’s place in the U.S. lineup and act as the entry-level model from Lexus. Although not yet officially confirmed to hit stateside, the company has taken the legal measures to register the UX 200, UX 250, and UX 250h with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, so there are reasons to believe the model is indeed bound to arrive in the U.S. sooner or later. With sales of crossovers and SUVs accounting for about 60 percent of the company’s sales in the U.S., it makes sense the execs are seriously thinking about adding the newcomer to the lineup.

It goes without saying the road-going model won’t look nearly as avant-garde as the concept before it, but the showcar’s appearance does give us a general idea of what to expect from the production model. It’s the interior that will likely be going through more changes, while the exterior will obviously eschew the suicide doors in favor of a traditional layout with B-pillars.

Targeting the younger audience, the UX will allow Lexus grab a piece of the GLA’s pie, another small premium crossover set to make the transition to a new generation most likely in 2019. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but with Lexus promising not go below the $30,000 MSRP in the U.S., it means the UX will cost at least that much. Looking at its rivals, the X1 begins from $33,900, the GLA form $33,400, and the Q3 from $32,900.

Source: Car Magazine