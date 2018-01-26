Diesel is a dirty word these days – we are hearing about more and more cases of diesel models not complying with the emissions standards, causing the automakers millions of losses and polluting the air we breathe literally every day. That’s not to say gasoline cars are not big polluters too, but that’s a different topic.

Even without the negative effect of the Dieselgate, diesel cars have never been quite popular in the United States. Mercedes-Benz knows that pretty well and plans to stop sales of all its diesel-powered cars in America. The German manufacturer failed to get certification for its 2017 model-year diesels and says there just isn’t enough demand from buyers in the country to warrant the extra effort.

So, what are your options if you still want a diesel Mercedes? One thing you can do is buy a new Sprinter, which will continue to be offered with a compression-ignition motor. But that’s not the best solution for an everyday vehicle, right? Here we have something better – a well-maintained Mercedes 240D from 1974 with only 49,000 miles on the odometer.

The seller, who is the second owner of the Mercedes, explains that the car has a new battery and new tires on all four corners. All the interior parts are original, aside from the cheap aftermarket stereo, the leather seats look in good overall condition, and the beige exterior paint is still from the factory. The only thing that bothers us is the gear lever, which seems to be totally worn down, but is probably easy to be replaced. The promised fuel consumption is more than 30 miles per gallon.

And here’s what we like the most – the asked price for the vehicle is only $5,500, which is more than five times cheaper than even the most affordable Mercedes diesel van on sale today. Sounds like a fair deal, right?

Source: Craigslist