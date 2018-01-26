Ever since the demise of the Lupo GTI more than a decade ago, the Polo GTI has served as Volkswagen’s smallest model from the Grand Touring Injection portfolio. That’s no longer the case as the little Lupo GTI now has a spiritual successor in the form of the pint-sized up! GTI, which just like the model before it, tries to rekindle the magic of the original Golf GTI from 1976.

The feisty hatchback only has 113 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque coming from its puny three-cylinder 1.0-liter engine, but let’s keep in mind the new VW up! GTI is extremely light. It weighs just 1,070 kilograms (2,358 pounds), so the car doesn’t need a lot of power to be a real hoot to drive. Someone was curious to put the small turbocharged engine through its paces by conducting an acceleration test with the brand new up! GTI, now in the final production guise as the one unveiled in May last year was technically a concept.

VW says the up! GTI needs 8.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, which seems to be spot on based on what the adjacent video is showing. The man behind the wheel didn’t take the spunky hatchback to the max, but we do know from the folks in Wolfsburg the diminutive GTI tops out at 122 mph (196 kph).

Easy to maneuver around town, fun in the corners, and relatively affordable, the newest member of the GTI family has a lot going for it. Beyond the upgraded engine and the compulsory GTI visual trinkets, the car also gets a sharper suspension setup, a more aggressive exhaust note, and chunkier Polo-derived brakes – all for only £750 more than a higher-spec up! in the U.K. It’s certainly a compelling proposition for drivers on the look for a small car that will put a big smile on their faces without having to break the bank.