We’ve lost track of the number of articles we have posted over the last few months with the new A-Class, but the good news is the wait is finally over. Well, almost. On February 2, the wraps will come off the next-generation A-Class at an even held in Amsterdam, prior to the compact hatchback’s public debut scheduled to take place at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.

To ease the wait until next week, Mercedes has dropped yet another teaser image. Thankfully, this one is significantly more revealing as the camouflage has been removed and it allows us to see the hatchback’s front fascia, which immediately makes us think of the latest CLS. In fact, the teaser is awfully similar to the one Mercedes had for the CLS (pictured below on the right). Whether that’s a good or a bad thing, it’s up to you to decide, but we like what we’re seeing so far.

The countless spy shots have given us a pretty accurate idea of what to expect from the new A-Class in terms of the exterior design, so when the full images will be released, these are not going to break the Internet. As for the interior, Mercedes has already revealed in full the revamped cabin set to pave the way for the company’s brand new MBUX interface. In its highest specification, the snazzy infotainment will boast a pair of 10.25-inch digital screens and it will eventually be installed in all of the compact cars from the A- and B-Class families.

Not only is the dashboard going through some massive changes, but the entire cabin is being modified to free up more room for the passengers and their luggage. Set to go up against the all-new BMW 1 Series, the fourth-gen A-Class will ride on an evolution of the MFA platform and has already been confirmed to spawn a hot A35 version with roughly 300 horsepower for those not willing to pay the premium commanded by the full-fat A45.

We will have all the details and images in exactly seven days.

Source: Mercedes