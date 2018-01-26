Specialized in upgrading various models from the Volkswagen Group, ABT Sportsline certainly knows a thing or two about tuning Audis as they’ve been doing it for many years. After recent projects such as the 400-horsepower VW Golf R, 336-hp Arteon, and the 425-hp SQ5, time has come for the RS5 Coupe to receive an upgrade package.

Bear in mind it’s not the first one from ABT as in August last year the biturbo V6 was dialed from the standard 450 hp and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque to 510 hp and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm). Back with an even bigger thirst for power, the German tuner has fiddled with the 2.9-liter mill once again to extract even more muscle. Meet the RS5-R, a high-performance coupe limited to just 50 examples.

Underneath its Sonoma Green hood are hiding no less than 530 horses and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm). While the standard RS5 Coupe zaps to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, the muscled-up version from ABT needs three tenths of a second less to complete the same task. ABT isn’t saying anything about the top speed, but there’s a good chance the coupe can go beyond the 174 mph (280 kph) of the regular model.

There’s more to this Audi than the upgraded engine as the tuner has also installed its own set of 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped around in fat 275/25 ZR1 tires. In addition, we can also observe an assortment of subtle carbon fiber accents. Gone are the RS-specific dual oval exhaust tips as these had to make way for a more menacing setup consisting of four 102-mm tailpipes dipped in carbon fiber.

Last but not least, ABT can also work on the coupe’s suspension by installing sport stabilizers and height-adjustable springs, while a coilover suspension system featuring a bespoke shock absorber setup is currently being developed.

We’ll get to see the RS5-R at the beginning of March during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: ABT