Remember when Ferrari Boss Sergio Marchionne said it would take 30 months to make a final decision on production volume for the automaker’s new sport-utility vehicle? To refresh your memory, that was just a few months ago – last October to be specific. It seems the shot-callers in Maranello have become a bit more ambitious since then, because Auto Express reports the Prancing Horse emblem could adorn a proper people-mover by the end of next year. That would be six months ahead of the aforementioned timetable for production volume, never mind vehicles on sale at dealers.

Why the sudden push from Ferrari? At this point a year ago the supercar manufacturer was still denying any sort of SUV plan. In fact, at the beginning of 2016 Marchionne literally said “you have to shoot me first” when asked about a Ferrari SUV. Of course, that was back when arch rival Lamborghini didn’t have the Urus, which has since captured quite a bit of attention. As well it should, considering it carries a 650-horsepower (484kW) biturbo V8. It sends power to all four corners through an eight-speed automatic, and though it certainly emphasizes the sport portion of SUV, there’s still room for four people and some cargo inside.

You would think, then, that Ferrari is targeting Lamborghini in the SUV world. Actually, Marchionne referenced the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which does technically hold the current record as the world’s fastest SUV, at least around the Nürburgring. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, he said “so far the fastest SUV belongs to Alfa, and I don’t think Ferrari fears Alfa.” Considering Enzo Ferrari cut his teeth with Alfa Romeo’s racing team before founding his own company back in the day, the irony here is not lost on us.

Of course Ferrari will be targeting Lamborghini with its new “Ferrari Utility Vehicle.” As quick and nimble as the Alfa is, most people expect the Urus to claim the top spot when Lamborghini heads to the Nürburgring for a record run in the spring. Here’s a plot twist for everyone though – what if a 707-horsepower Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk happens upon the Green Hell to steal all the Italian thunder?

That's a showdown we'd like to see.

Source:  Auto Express

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: First Drive
