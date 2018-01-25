The Chicago Auto Show is typically the go-to destination for manufacturers looking to show off their latest and greatest off-road products. Toyota, knowing full well the reputation of the Windy City, is readying a new batch of trail-ready four-wheelers for display on February 8, 2018. But don’t expect anything you haven’t already seen.

It’s unclear exactly what the Japanese automaker has planned, but the lone teaser image pictured here shows off the Tundra, Tacoma, and 4Runner in what appear to be unique off-road packages. Our best guess is that Toyota will update its already capable TRD Pro Series lineup, which can be added as an option on the three vehicles mentioned.

Currently the TRD Pro Series package offers either a one- or two-inch lift, with unique suspension tuning, special TRD exhaust tips, skid plates, upgraded off-road tires, and of course, some unique styling cues to boot. It’s obvious that the three vehicles pictured in the image are wearing similar styling elements found on the current Pro Series package, but we won’t know all the details until they make their debut in Chicago.

The new TRD range, though, may not be the only off-road product Toyota has planned in the near future. The company recently suggested that a successor to the FJ Cruiser could join the range to take on the Jeep Wrangler. Speaking at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, North America CEO Jim Lents told Motor Trend that "there’s room for an authentic small off-road SUV."

That new SUV would reportedly be inspired by the FT-4X concept that was shown last April, and would maintain the proportions of an "off-road, frame-based SUV." The timeline for the proposed FJ Cruiser successor is still murky, but we should know more about all the new off-road rigs Toyota has planned for Chicago closer to their February 8, release date.

Source: Toyota