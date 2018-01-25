Classic cues, modern amenities.
East Coast Defender out of Kissimmee, Florida is no stranger to over-the-top Land Rover builds. The firm has previously dished out extreme offerings like Project Punisher and Project Blackout, among others. But the shop’s latest project is far from extreme – in fact, it looks like something that could have come directly from the Land Rover factory.
Dubbed Project Tuki, the subtle but handsome SUV is a fully-customized Defender 110 that was designed to celebrate its original heritage, while blending in a few modern cues in the process. Features like the Keswick Green exterior, the Land Rover heritage style grille, and the white steel wheels give this fully made-over Land Rover a classic look. Under the hood lies a rebuilt Rover V8 engine good for 175 horsepower (130 kilowatts), paired to a ZF five-speed automatic transmission.
In the cabin, the same classic styling cues carry over. Fitted with Panda Charcoal Leather Puma seats, and paired with a Nardi deep Corn Wooden steering wheel and All American Nickle series gauges, the lovely Landy retains most of its signature styling cues. But don’t think this classic-looking SUV is short on modern amenities.
Complete with an upgraded sound system and a Kenwood infotainment system, Project Tuki comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS, and even a backup camera. The latter will undoubtedly be beneficial while out on the trail, or in the parking lot.
Other added features include a full checker set in metal and KBX wing top, a roof rack with a ladder and rear work light, a Defender bumper in grey with rubber end caps, and black leather on the dash door cards and center console. All told, it’s a stunning build that revives the spirit of the original. East Coast Defender doesn’t list a price on the build, but we can’t imagine something this stunning went for cheap.
Source: East Coast Defender
Project Tuki Specs:
• Defender 110
• Rebuilt RV8
• Exterior Color – Keswick Green Darker Variant
• White Steel Wheels with BF Goodrich tires
• Heritage grill
• Full Checker Set in metal and KBX Wing top
• Safety Devices Roof Rack with ladder and rear work light
• Defender bumper in grey with rubber end caps
• Panda Charcoal leather on Puma front, middle and rear seats featuring horizontal lines for a clean finish. (3 middle and 4 inward facing puma jump seats)
• Black leather on dash door cards, and center console
• Nardi Deep Corn Wooden Steering Wheel
• All American Nickle Series Gauges
• Kenwood infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, GPS, and backup camera
• Puma Dash, doors and ECD custom center console