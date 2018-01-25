After many years of speculations, Porsche through the voice of its CEO, Oliver Blume, confirmed last December plans for a hybrid 911. The partially electrified Nine Eleven will arrive “as soon as there is a market for it,” said the company’s top brass in a recent interview with Automobile Magazine. Since it’s obviously too late for the current 991 generation, it means the eco-friendly version will be launched during the life cycle of the forthcoming 992. Expect to see it around 2023, give or take a year.

When it will eventually be launched, the 911 Plug-In Hybrid will reportedly utilize a turbocharged flat-six 3.0-liter engine with a 94-horsepower electric motor. The latter is expected to develop an instant torque of 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters) and together with the combustion engine will enable a combined output of 485 hp and 561 lb-ft (761 Nm). Porsche’s engineers apparently have plans to install a battery pack with a capacity of 10.8 kWh, which should have juice for an estimated electric range of more than 40 miles (64 kilometers).

It’s still going to be a Porsche through and through, so performance will be of utmost importance for potential buyers. According to the same report, the 911 PHEV will need three and a half seconds to reach 60 mph (96 kph) and will have a maximum speed of 197 mph (317 kph). Other tidbits you might want to know include a torque boost (for 20 seconds), on-demand all-wheel drive, and a coasting mode to save precious fuel.

In related news, the Turbo version (pictured below) is said to gain an extra 40 hp in the range-topping S specification to bring the grand total to 620 hp. Output could grow beyond that with the mid-cycle refresh of the 992 slated to arrive around 2022.

As for the GT3, you can say goodbye to the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine as rumor has it a biturbo 3.8-liter flat-six will take its place and will churn a meaty 550 hp or 10 percent more than the current 911 GT3.

Moving towards the bottom of the lineup, the Carrera will gain 30 hp (to 400 hp) while the hotter Carrera S will see its output increase by the same 30 hp (to 450 hp).

The flat-six engines set to power the 992 are expected to feature a mild hybrid 48V setup bringing an extra 20 hp and 52 lb-ft (70 Nm). In addition, the engineers are developing a new eight-speed PDK to cope with the extra power coming from the revamped engines.

The first 992 models will debut at the Paris Motor Show in October in the form of the Carrera 2S and 4S coupes. An online reveal could take place a few weeks sooner.

Source: Automobile Magazine