Mercedes-Benz keeps testing its overhauled A-Class range of models as a trio of prototypes has been spied in Germany. WalkoArt brings us another close look at the hatchback, sedan, and CLA versions, ahead of their debuts scheduled for this year and 2019.

Yes, you read that right – the CLA won’t be the only three-volume vehicle in the lineup, as the German manufacturer is preparing an affordable alternative to the stylish sedan. It’s going to be called simply the A-Class Sedan (spy video at the top) and was previewed by the Concept A Sedan. In the U.S., where the brand with three-pointed star won’t sell the new five-door hatch, the sedan will act as an entry point into the Mercedes world with a starting price of just under $30,000. In addition to being cheaper than the CLA, the A-Class Sedan will be also the more practical variant as it will offer a larger cargo area and more room for the passengers in the cabin.

As far as the fancier CLA is concerned (spy video right above), it will move to a fastback style design, in the same vein as the AMG GT concept, and will be the latest to arrive on the market from the new A-Class family, together with the next GLA. The stylish four-door coupe, as Mercedes calls it, will share the MFA platform with the rest of the A range, as well as the interior, which was already revealed in official photos. The highlight here will be the dual 12.3-inch digital screen layout in the high-end versions, which we’ve seen in the S-Class, E-Class, CLS-Class, and the new G-Class.

Last but not least, the A-Class hatchback (spy video above) will come with five gasoline and four diesel engines, at least initially. The new 1.3-liter gas motor, revealed by Renault and Daimler recently, has a good chance of finding a place under the hood of the premium hatchback in all its three power outputs - 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque, 140 hp (103 kW) and 177 lb-ft (240 Nm), and 160 hp (120 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm).

The A-Class hatch is rumored to premiere on February 2, while the A-Class Sedan is expected to arrive before the year’s end. Chances are we will have to wait until 2019 to see the new CLA as a 2020 model year vehicle.

Source: WalkoArt on YouTube