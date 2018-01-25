We’ve seen the spy shots and now it’s time to have a look at the first official image released by Hyundai with its fourth-generation Santa Fe. For the time being, we only have the adjacent teaser image to go by, showing the side profile of the revamped SUV with a prominent upper character line extending from the slender Kona-like headlights to the sweptback taillights. Although we can’t see it in the teaser, the corporate “cascading grille” is there and will be quite big judging by the appearance of the prototype seen in the adjacent photo gallery.

Little else is known about the new Santa Fe, but Hyundai does make a promise: the new SUV will have the first Rear Occupant Alert system in the automotive industry. Monitoring the rear seats to detect passengers and alert the driver when they are about to leave the car, the new technology will be just one of the novelties the fourth iteration of the model will bring in terms of safety.

Another one is going to be the upgraded rear cross-traffic collision warning benefitting from an automated braking function to stop the car in case something is about to go wrong while the driver is reversing in an a narrow area with poor visibility.

Hyundai promises to release the first revealing images (and possibility more details) with the 2019 Santa Fe next month, with a public debut locked in for the Geneva Motor Show in March. It is believed the company has plans to better differentiate the three-row SUV from the two-row Santa Fe Sport following complaints from customers not being able to tell them apart. Fixing this problem could also mean a new name for the smaller model, while the big one might grow in size a little bit.

We’ll know what’s what in a matter of weeks.

Source: Hyundai