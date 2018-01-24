The hype surrounding Marvel’s upcoming Black Panther film is real. The first two trailers left superhero fans aching for more, and left auto enthusiasts hoping to see some of that handsome Lexus LC up close. Thankfully, Lexus today has Tweeted out a short never-before-seen clip from the film that gives us an even better look at the stunning sports car.

In the short 30-second video we see Chadwick Boseman’s character, Black Panther, do a backflip onto a moving Lexus LC with actress Letitia Wright behind the wheel. In the scene we see the sports car weaving through a busy street, over a bridge, and even end up on two wheels at one point all before speeding off into the horizon. Lexus highlights the clip with the caption, "watch as technology, physicality and intelligence merge."

It's the first time the Lexus LC 500 has ever been on film, and alongside its on-screen debut, Lexus and Marvel will accompany it with an original graphic novel highlighting the balance between man and machine, set to be released shortly after the movie. Storytelling will be done by writer Fabian Nicieza, and cover art will be completed by graphic artists Scott "Rahzzah" Wilson, and Szymon Kudranski.

Black Panther will be the latest film in Marvel’s successful superhero franchise, and will hit theaters in just a few weeks on February 16, 2018. The Lexus LC 500, meanwhile, remains a 471-horsepower (351-kilowatt) sports car off screen, with the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.8 seconds. Here's hoping that even more Lexus products will show up in the movie.

Source: Lexus