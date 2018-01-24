“Taking control of the carbon” sounds like a commanding line from a SciFi thriller, which is vaguely appropriate; McLaren’s road cars look more like land-bound spaceships after all. But the truth is that, with a fast-arriving carbon-fiber manufacturing facility in Sheffield, UK, on the come, the British supercar maker is going to have more freedom to blow our minds with its future product line.

I visited Sheffield to learn a lot more about the upcoming McLaren Senna – the Ultimate Series supercar you’ll be learning more about in about a week – but got to see the “christening” of the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in the bargain. Slated to be up and running in April of 2018, the facility will bring the now-out sourced production of carbon fiber monocoque structures in-house.

Having control over your own manufacturing has a lot of advantages, cost and design freedom being chief among them. While we don’t expect the sticker prices of McLaren products to be falling in the generation of cars following the MCTC opening, we’re do believe that the imaginations of engineers will be freed – and probably to highly desirable ends.

33 photos

Some 50 million pounds sterling has been earmarked for the facility, and the results will, at a minimum, be a more-British McLaren than ever before. To date the carbon monocell structures have been built by a continental European supplier, and an operational MCTC is said to increase the UK-based componentry of McLaren products from about 50, to about 58 percent.

Ideally, the move sets McLaren, already one of our favorite exotic makers on the planet, to push the boundaries of performance and design in the years and decades to come. Though, for now, we’re ready for a spin in that Senna…

Source: McLaren, McLaren Automotive via YouTube