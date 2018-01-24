Rolls-Royce's best customers will get to preview the brand's new Cullinan SUV behind closed doors this year. Unfortunately, less wealthy members of the public and press will have to wait until later in the summer to see the much-anticipated model, according to Automotive News.

Cullinan is merely Rolls-Royce's codename for its SUV project. The production version will carry a different moniker, but the automaker won't announce it yet. Rolls has also downplayed the term "SUV" for the new model. Instead, the company has come up with weird title "High-Sided Vehicle" for it.

Spy shots show the Cullinan with boxy, chiseled styling. The front end appears to be very similar to the latest Phantom, including rectangular LED taillights with thin intakes below them. The SUV (or HSV) look is more visible in profile where the vehicle has a higher ride height than a standard Rolls. The high, flat roof gives the Cullinan a chunky appearance and should guarantee plenty of headroom for occupants in the front or back. The big cargo area indicates that there's lots of room for carrying a whole set of Louis Vuitton luggage.

Inside, the Cullinan will take cues from the latest Phantom. Spy shots show a similar mix of a traditional instrument display and large infotainment screen next to it. Like on the big sedan, customers will be free to customize the finishes with a nearly endless selection of woods, upholsteries, and other exotic materials.

The production version of the Cullinan will also share a platform with the latest Rolls Phantom. They'll likely use the same biturbo 6.75-liter V12 with 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters), too.

Source: Automotive News