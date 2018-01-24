At just over 13-feet long (396 centimeters) and five-feet (152 cm) tall, the Jeep Renegade is the smallest SUV that the American marque has ever offered. For comparison’s sake, the range-topping Grand Cherokee measures in at a hulking 16-feet (487 cm) long and nearly six-feet (182 cm) tall, depending on the trim level. But Jeep thinks that it can go even smaller than the Renegade as it plans a new SUV built in Europe.

The company is reportedly looking "very closely" at a possible SUV smaller than the Renegade, CEO Mike Manley said in an interview with Automotive News. The "baby" Jeep would be built in Europe, and would be reserved to markets outside of the U.S. exclusively. Sorry Americans, no tiny Jeep for you.

The new Jeep will reportedly be built at FCA’s factory in Pomigliano in Italy. That’s the same facility where the current Fiat Panda minicar is built. Reports suggest that Jeep has been tossing around the idea of a baby SUV at FCA’s Pomigliano plant since early 2017, and that it could be built on the same platform as the Panda and 500. The next-generation Panda, meanwhile, will move from Italy to Poland.

"The Panda will migrate from Pomigliano around 2019-2020," said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne at the 2017 Geneva auto show. Marchionne also suggested that the Pomigliano plant "can work on more complex cars than the Panda," potentially hinting at the new Jeep.

Of course, if produced, the baby Jeep would still have to have the signature go-anywhere DNA found on all Jeep model prior. Even the Renegade has a rugged Trailhawk version complete with features like front and rear tow hoods, an improved ride height, and a 'Trail Rated 4x4' badge on the fender.

Source: Automotive News