With just a few moths left to go until the opening of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Rimac is dishing out another teaser for its upcoming electric hypercar. The unnamed successor to the already fast Concept_One is expected to be even more powerful, the company promising that it will be a "true game changer."

The new teaser admittedly isn’t any more revealing than the first (pictured below). The short 22-second video was uploaded to the supercar maker’s Facebook page, and is accompanied by dance music, dramatic lighting, and the caption, "Why play by the rules, when you can change the game."

In between the shadows you can barely make out some of the details of the new hypercar, which appears to gain a significant redesign over its predecessor. Apart from offering up two teasers, Rimac hasn’t said much about its upcoming new vehicle. Already we know that it will deliver more performance than the 1,224-horsepower (912-kilowatt) Concept_One before it, and it should even be able to best the proposed performance figures of the new Tesla Roadster, though it will be available exclusively with a fixed roof.

The hypercar in question has reportedly been in the works for a number of years, said Jens Sverdup, Rimac's distributor for the Americas, in a prior interview. The new vehicle will be joined by Rimac's five new retailers in the U.S. in 2018. New York’s Manhattan Motorcars remains the sole retailer for the company in the U.S. at the moment. The new retailers will carry both the Concept_One coupe, and the yet-to-be-named new hypercar.

The new vehicle will be shown in full at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, which opens its doors officially on March 8. We’ll know all the details then.

