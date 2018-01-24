Porsche has been keeping itself quite busy lately by posting a plethora of videos on YouTube about etymology in which it’s explaining things such as where the company’s name comes from, what PDK stands for, and the reasoning behind the decision to switch from 901 to 911. Just a few days after giving us a lesson about the GTS suffix, the company has released this week a video documentary providing an up close and personal look at the latest members of the GTS family: the new 718 Boxster GTS and the 718 Cayman GTS.

The dynamic Porsche duo received its world premiere a few months ago at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, eschewing the naturally aspirated 3.4-liter six-cylinder in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four. The new engine has been dialed to 365 hp, which represents a bump in output of 35 hp compared to the old Boxster GTS and 25 hp more than the previous-gen Cayman GTS.

If you’re a fan of numbers, torque is rated at 309 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) on the manual transmission models and at a slightly higher 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) if you go for the aforementioned PDK. Thanks to turbocharging, torque has gone up substantially compared to the 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of their Boxster GTS and Cayman GTS predecessors, respectively.

The GTS is the new flagship model in the 718 family, but sooner or later things will change at the top of the food chain as Porsche is putting the finishing touches on a hardcore Cayman GT4. It’s rumored to pack at least 400 horses trained in Stuttgart without the aid of forced induction. Look for an official debut to take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March. If you prefer a convertible, a 718 Boxster Spyder is also in the works.

Meanwhile, the 718 GTS is slated to reach U.S. dealerships by March and will set you back $79,800 for the Cayman and $81,900 for the Boxster, excluding the $1,050 delivery fee. For the sake of comparison, a base 911 Carrera starts off at $91,100.

Video: Porsche