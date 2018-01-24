Ford is confident that driving a sports car is the best way to bring “some much-needed buzz into your life.” This is what a new research conducted by the Blue oval manufacturer reveals – a study, brought to life with the help of the unique Ford Performance Buzz Car.

It’s basically a customized Focus RS, incorporating wearable and artificial intelligence technology to “animate the driver’s emotions in real time across the car’s exterior.” According to the research’s results, driving a sports car is more emotional then cheering your favorite football team, watching a "Game of Thrones" episode, and even a passionate kiss with a loved one. Ford says only riding a roller coaster with its occasional highs delivers more “buzz moments” – peak thrills, which play “a vital role in our overall wellness.”

“A roller coaster may be good for a quick thrill, but it’s not great for getting you to work every day,” Dr. Harry Witchel, Discipline Leader in Physiology, commented on the results of the study. “This study shows how driving a performance car does much more than get you from A to B – it could be a valuable part of your daily wellbeing routine.”

Participants were given the chance to sit behind the steering wheel of a Ford Focus RS, Focus ST or Mustang, and experienced an average of 2.1 high-intensity buzz moments during their typical commute. For a comparison, they experienced an average of three buzz moments on a roller coaster, 1.7 during a shopping trip, 1.5 during each "Game of Thrones" episode, and none at all while salsa dancing, having a fine dinner, or sharing a passionate kiss.

“We think driving should be an enjoyable, emotional experience,” said Dr Marcel Mathissen, research scientist at Ford of Europe, said. “The driver-state research Ford and its partners are undertaking is helping to lead us towards safer roads and – importantly – healthier driving.”

So, what do you say about autonomous driving now?

Source: Ford