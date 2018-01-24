While most concepts come and go, the Mercedes AMG Vision Gran Turismo is so special that we still can’t get enough of it years after its official reveal. Introduced in late 2013 for the GT6 video game, the futuristic concept took inspiration from one of the company’s most beautiful cars ever: the iconic 300 SL in the race car specification. Now, it’s back in a couple of close-up videos showing what makes it so special.

From the curvaceous low-slung body with gullwing doors to the eight-tailpipe exhaust system, there’s no denying Bruce Wayne’s ride in Justice League is hands down one of the most spectacular concepts the automotive world has ever seen. The unique interior with the air vents mimicking the appearance of the exhaust setup is a nice touch and makes the Vision Gran Turismo stand out furthermore.

While Mercedes did not have any plans to turn it into a production model, there was a rumor shortly after the concept’s debut about a coachbuilder’s intentions towards making five of them using the SLS AMG GT as the basis. Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about the project since then. The car was supposed to cost a cool $1.5 million and feature a full carbon fiber body.

Mercedes envisioned the concept with an AMG biturbo V8 pushing out 585 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and a massive 800 Newton-meters (590 pound-feet) of torque channeled to the road via a seven-speed automatic transmission. The beefy engine only had to move 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds) thanks to the car’s aluminum spaceframe body and carbon fiber components.

The Gran Turismo was followed by other Vision concepts in the years to come, including the interesting 2014 Vision G-Code, the 2015 Vision Tokyo, the extravagant 2016 Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6, the utilitarian 2016 Vision Van, and the more recent 2017 Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet. Out of all these concepts, the AMG is still by far our favorite.