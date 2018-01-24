Jeep is out in force with its facelifted Renegade SUV. We saw a prototype just a couple days ago, and now our spy photographers have come upon another snowbound Jeep getting a cold-weather exercise. This Renegade was part of a fleet of FCA vehicles that included Alfa Romeos and a curious Jeep Wrangler still wearing some camo wrap. Perhaps that was to help draw attention away from the Renegade, but our people on the ground weren’t fooled.

This round of photos lets us see the front of the Renegade just a bit better. A close looks suggests it has the same headlights we saw in the previous spy shots, which differ from the leaked photo we featured a month ago showing the front end without any coverings. The inboard driving lamps down low do match the leaked image though, as do the bits we can see on the redesigned front fascia.

Comparing what we’ve seen previously on the Renegade’s backside, there isn’t much new to discover here. New tail lights and a redesigned rear bumper are hidden well beneath the swirl wrap and cladding, and it’s possible the rear hatch could have some fresh sculpting as well. We also know some changes are coming inside. We’ve seen leaked photos that suggest a new center stack with a larger infotainment screen and redesigned controls.

2 photos

We don’t have information thus far on any engine or powertrain changes for the Renegade. With this being a refresh, it’s a safe bet that the mechanicals will carry over from the current model. That means either a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-pot or a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four, turning either the front wheels or all four. Seeing either engine pick up a few extra horsepower in the transition is always possible

The refreshed Renegade will be available for the 2019 model year, so we expect to it revealed later this year.

Source: CarPix