Remember that time you got busted by the cops for going a measly 10 mph over the posted speed limit? Remember fighting the ticket in court, saying you were struggling to make ends meet and you could lose your job if the infraction wasn’t dismissed? Remember when the magistrate didn’t buy any of your excuses, fined you in full, then chastised you for putting the safety of everyone on the road in jeopardy?

You’re not alone, at least to some degree. The CEO at Lotus went to court – or rather, his lawyer did – to argue that a speeding ticket he got could well jeopardize his ability to work. Jean-Marc Gales was recently nabbed doing 102 mph in a 70 mph zone near Lotus headquarters in the U.K., where according to The Telegraph he was test driving one of the company’s “new luxury models.” The exact car wasn’t identified, so we’ll assume it was an Evora GT410 Sport, because that’s the Lotus in which we’d expect to get busted for 100-plus mph on the motorway.

At this point you’re probably thinking he waved some corporate get-out-of-jail-free card and walked away with a slap on the hand. Well, you’d be wrong, except you’d also be sort-of right. It seems that Mr. Gales is no stranger to speed, having already accumulated eight points on his license for prior speeding infractions, including a 96 mph ticket on the same stretch of road in 2014.

As such, this latest exhibition of speed should have netted Gales enough points to lose his license for a full year, not to mention a hefty fine. His lawyer argued that such a punishment would have a serious effect on the CEO’s ability to test drive the cars his company builds, and that he would still have to be careful because of the points already on his license.

For whatever it’s worth, the magistrate bought the sob story. Rather than getting hit with more points, they were waived in place of a 30-day license suspension and a verbal scolding (to his lawyer, mind you) that Mr. Gales should drive like that “somewhere else.” So he didn't get off scott-free, but it certainly could have been a lot worse.

Whether or not there was a fine with the month-long ban, we don’t know. The publicity that comes with the boss of a sports car company getting a big ticket for speeding, however, is priceless.

Source: The Telegraph