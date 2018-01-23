Porsche fans, prepare to be excited. New spy photos of the upcoming Porsche 911 are finally here. Unlike previous sets, which showed only fake fenders, fake exhaust tips, and no rear wing, the new images preview a prototype that’s even closer to the production version, fixed wing and all.

Up front, the fascia gains new features like double LED daytime running lights. This is the first time we’ve seen them this clearly on any of the test mules. The fenders are wider, but far from finished, and the same rounded headlights remain. The angle doesn’t give us a completely clear view of the front, unfortunately, but we assume the some of the same styling treatments from the standard model carry over.

In the rear, there are plenty of new features to behold. A gnarly fixed wing, as already mentioned, sits atop the LED light bar, and is pictured for the first time. Quad exhaust tips can also be seen, and look far more production ready than some of the fitments pictured on prototypes before it. The high-spoke wheels also look like something we could see on a production model, but there’s still plenty of camouflage around the body to keep the final look hidden.

Already week know that power for the new 911 Turbo will come courtesy of a six-cylinder biturbo boxer engine. Rumor has it that horsepower could be somewhere in the neighborhood of 600 (447 kilowatts), besting the outgoing Turbo model by at least 60 horsepower (44 kW), and the outgoing Turbo S by 20 hp (14 kW). We could even see a hybrid version of the famed sports car debut in 2018.

The new Porsche 911 won’t make its debut until later in the year. Alongside a new exterior design, the 911 will also gain features like a digital instrument cluster, and some added new upscale treatments. We don’t know exactly when in 2018 the new 911 will debut, but the Geneva Motor Show in March seems like a likely candidate.

Source: CarPix