If you’re in the market for an EV, you know that some of them can pricey with options. We’re looking at you, Tesla. But the reality of its is, not all electric cars garner premium price tags over their gasoline counterparts. There are more than a few options that will still give you the efficiency you’re looking for without breaking the bank.

According to Autolist, most buyers think that a quality EV will cost on average about $5,000 more than a standard gas-powered vehicle – but that’s just not true. In a survey of 1,249 vehicle owners, with listing data derived from a live market analysis of over 17,738 vehicles, the website found that most EVs aren’t nearly as expensive as you think.

Just seven percent of buyers think that they can get a quality used EV for $5,000, compared to 25 percent of buyers looking at a gas-powered counterpart for the same price. At $15,000, the majority shifts from gas to EVs, with 25 percent of buyers thinking that $15,000 is the ideal price point for a quality used EV, compared to just 23 percent of buyers suggesting the same price for a gas-powered vehicle. As the price goes up, so does the percentage of buyers thinking that they’ll be able to get a better used EV.

4 photos

Comparing gas-powered segment leaders like the Focus, Corolla, and Civic, to the Nissan Leaf and Chevy Volt in 2015, the average price of a Nissan Leaf comes out to just $12,780, making it the second cheapest option behind the Focus ($12,505). At $16,965, the Volt is the most expensive of the bunch, and the Corolla and Civic come in at $14,313 and $15,495 respectively. If you browse through our Motor1.com car shopping experience, you'll find a few of these EV options at reasonable prices.

Still, with all these facts, some people are still hesitant about buying an EV. A total of 41 percent of buyers are concerned with reliability, while 28 percent cite concerns about charging time. Another 11 percent cite upcoming technological advances, while just 20 percent say that they have no concerns with buying a used EV.

Source: Autolist