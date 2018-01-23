As the BMW 3 Series continues to evolve, so too does the M3 alongside it. Spy photos have captured both the standard 3 Series and the more potent M3, each with distinctive new design elements that separate them from the outgoing models. Both cars are expected to arrive in 2019, but new details give us an even better idea of what to expect.

According to Autocar, BMW will add even more variants to the 3 Series range for 2019. The first variant expected to join the lineup will be the rear-wheel-drive M340i M Performance, which will come with a 360-horsepower (268-kilowatt) twin-scroll turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. But like the larger 5 Series, gas won’t be only performance engine option available on the 3 Series.

A four-wheel-drive M340d xDrive M Performance model will join the range shortly after the arrival of the M340i. The 3.0-liter biturbo diesel engine should produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 320 hp (238 kW). BMW Chairman Harald Kruger said that diesel will continue to play an important throughout the 3 Series range. "The diesel is a critical component in our efforts to reach the 2020 climate targets," said Kruger. "It is very important in improving the overall efficiency of our future models."

If we're lucky, that high-performance diesel engine could even come to the U.S. Already the 3 Series and the X3 are expected to share the same 2.0-liter diesel engine with an available 190 hp (140 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The new diesel 3 Series and the X3 will be sold alongside the upcoming 5 Series diesel for America, the 540d.

Design wise, the new 3 Series will borrow a number of cues from the 5 Series before it. It should be lighter, too, shedding approximately 88 pounds (40 kilograms) from the previous model thanks to the extensive use of aluminum and carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). The 3 Series will make the switch to BMW’s CLAR platform, which currently underpins the 5 Series and the flagship 7 Series.

Source: Autocar