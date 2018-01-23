Hide press release Show press release

Jeep® brand launches sports-inspired S special edition model of the flagship Grand Cherokee.

Special edition marks another milestone in the model's history after 26 years' leadership of the premium SUV segment.

Unique exterior with 20-inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels, Granite Crystal accents, distinctive Black styling cues and a Black interior treatment including SRT leather seats.

The Jeep® brand introduces a sporty interpretation of its flagship model and the world's most awarded SUV - the Grand Cherokee S. The new limited edition model builds on 26 years of sales success and technological records during which time the Grand Cherokee has come to define the premium SUV segment it created in 1992 and contributed to make it more appealing to different customers around the globe.

Available in several European markets, the new S adds to the premium design of Jeep Grand Cherokee a new sporty look with a distinctive exterior enhanced by Low Gloss Granite Crystal accents on badging, grille bezels, step pad, tail lamps and 20-inch wheels. To underscore its aggressive stance, the new special edition model is outfitted with a Gloss Black grille and full windows surround (DLO), and a dual exhaust with Black Chrome finish. The model's athletic character is further enhanced with sports suspension - included in the standard performance handling group.

Inside the cabin, Jeep Grand Cherokee S offers Anodized Gun Metal accents, Black wood finishes and Black instrument panel accent stitching. Mopar bright metal pedals and Black Nappa SRT-like perforated leather seats with Black accent stitching add to its sporty character.

In addition to its specific stylistic cues, the new special edition includes an array of advanced user-friendly technology features, such as the latest version of the UconnectTM 8.4-inch touchscreen radio that incorporates Apple CarPlay, is compatible with Android AutoTM and allows the driver to control many onboard features, including climate and infotainment. There are also a 7-inch customer configurable multiview display cluster, 506w subwoofer Alpine audio system with standard active noise cancellation to enhance the quality of the listening experience onboard by detecting and reducing any noise in the cabin with the opposing sound waves.

A panoramic dual-pane sunroof, leather covered steering wheel, heated and ventilated front and heated rear seats and dual zone climate control all come as standard and add to the premium feel of the Grand Cherokee S.

Jeep legendary 4x4 prowess comes courtesy of Quadra-Drive II, the full-time four-wheel drive system featuring a rear Electronic Limited-slip Differential (ELSD), to deliver industry-leading tractive capability. The system instantly detects tire slip and smoothly distributes engine torque to tires with traction. In some cases, the vehicle will anticipate low traction and adjust in order to proactively limit or eliminate slip. In addition, the new S offers Selec-Terrain, the Jeep traction management system with five settings (Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock) that ensures optimum performance on any surface and Hill-descent Control, an off-road, downhill low-speed limiter that allows drivers to control Grand Cherokee's speed down steep, rugged grades with the steering wheel paddle shifters - without the need for throttle or brake input.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee S also offers more than 70 state-of-the-art safety and security features for the protection of passengers and pedestrians and added peace of mind - including Forward Collision Warning - which detects if the Grand Cherokee is approaching another vehicle to rapidly and sends audible and visuals alerts along with a 1.5 seconds of brake assistance if the driver is not reacting in time; LaneSense Departure Warning with Lane keep Assist - which provides visual and audible warnings plus tactile warning should the vehicle drift out of lane boundaries or if the driver's hands are out of the wheel; Adaptive cruise control with Stop, that assist the drivers decreasing the vehicle's pre-set cruise-control speed when closing in on another vehicle in the same lane, or when another vehicle pulls into the same lane; and Blind Spot monitoring - which aids the drivers when changing lanes and notifies of vehicles in their blind spot via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime - combined to Rear Cross Path Detection - a system that notifies drivers backing out of parking spaces of vehicles crossing behind via illuminated icons on the side-view mirror and with a driver-selected audible chime.

Systems designed to take out the stress out of parking are also featured as standard. These include ParkViewTMRear Back up camera with Trailer View - which displays the area immediately behind the vehicle on the navigation screen when the transmission is shifted into Reverse, Parallel and Perpendicular Park assist - a driving feature that simplifies the parking task, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park Assist System - which works in tandem with the ParkViewTM Rear Back up and Jeep Active Safety Group.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee offers a choice of 10 exterior colors, including the exclusive for Grand Cherokee Sangria Metallic Clear Coat paint and is powered by the the 3.0-litre Multijet II 250 horsepower diesel engine, the 3.6-litre V-6 286 horsepower or the 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 352 horsepower petrol engines, all mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.