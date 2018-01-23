Lamborghini’s second SUV model in history, the Urus, is now officially on sale, and people are more and more talking about its polarizing conception. Does a V8-powered, Audi Q7-based vehicle deserve to wear the Lambo badge? A new walkaround video by TopGear tries to shine more light on the super SUV.

First of all, let’s make a few things clear – the Urus is not a mid-engine V12 supercar, it’s a front-engine SUV. And, it’s definitely not a Q7 dressed in a fine Italian suit, despite the shared platform and the fact that the Huracan’s V10 or the Aventador’s V12 can’t fit under the hood. Tons of modifications separate the two vehicles and there’s definitely no shortage of power – the 4.0-liter biturbo engine delivers 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s enough for a quite respectable 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration time of 3.6 seconds. Can you do that, Q7?

But there’s much more to the Urus than the numbers. It’s actually the first Lamborghini in history, which can accommodate adult human beings in the back seats and, most likely, the first which can tow your caravan. Because, you know, Lambo owners refuse to go anywhere without their caravans.

The big question that our colleagues from TopGear ask is – is this car going to be a success for Lamborghini? While it’s certainly a typical polished Volkswagen Group product, there’s no obvious reasons why it’s not going to be a hit on the market, they believe. This is the car that’s going to bring in new customers to the brand and fresh money, which will allow the manufacturer to invest more into its future supercars. Doesn’t sound too bad now, right?

We’ve also attached another Urus walkaround video, courtesy of Mr JWW on YouTube, which has been filmed at the largest Lamborghini dealership in the world, located in Dubai.