Whenever a new generation of a car debuts, regardless of make and model, you hear comments such as “it looks the same,” what have they changed?” or “it’s merely a facelift.” It usually happens with German automakers as they have the tendency to play it safe by taking the evolutionary route. In the case of the new Mercedes G-Class, you’re probably not going to hear any complaints as even though it looks just about the same as its ancestor from 1979, the boxy shape is a main part of its charm and a unique selling point. In fact, Mercedes explains customers wanted the same G, but better from a technological point of view.

Don’t let the brick-like shape trick you into believing they haven’t made any substantial changes to the underpinnings. In total, the engineers have managed to shave off a considerable 170 kilograms (375 pounds) while boosting torsional rigidity by approximately 55 percent. Although it’s substantially lighter, the new G-Class is actually longer and wider than its predecessor and that translates into a much more spacious interior cabin, which was one of the weak points of the old one.

While the exterior has gone through subtle changes, the cabin has been overhauled and it’s now more in line with Mercedes newest products. Factor in even better off-road capabilities, AMG engineering, more technology and luxury, it’s understandable why the people behind the G-Class are so confident about what they have accomplished.

How confident? The G-Class is billed as being the strongest SUV in the world and even “stronger than time.” More than 300,000 examples of the previous models have been made at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria and the new generation is already shaping up to be a worthy successor.