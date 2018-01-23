Porsche continues with its funny video series on YouTube, explaining different terms and abbreviations, with a new episode, giving an answer to the simple question – what does Porsche GTS mean? In the previous clips from the sequence, the German sports car manufacturer explained how the company got its name, the origin of the 911 moniker, and what does PDK stand for.

In this new video we learn that the name GTS is related to the motorsport of the 1950s and 1960s, when Gran Turismo races were quite common. However, Porsche is not quite clear about what exactly GTS stands for – is it Gran Turismo Sport, or maybe GranTourissmo? The “G” obviously comes from Gran and the “T” from Turismo, but what does the “S” stand for?

Nevertheless, Porsche says the GTS models are the sporty purists in its lineup and the video briefly reminds us that the first Porsche model to wear the moniker (well, kind of) was the 356 Carrera GT in 1955, followed by the 904 Carrera GTS in 1960. Fast forward to the 1990s, the name was also given to the 928 GTS.

The newest vehicles from Stuttgart that were given the GTS name are the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman duo. Both they have a new 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, replacing the old 3.4-liter naturally-aspirated motor. Despite the reduced displacement, power is up by 35 horsepower (26 kilowatts) for a grand total of 365 hp (272 kW).

When mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the unit produces 309 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque from 1,900 rpm, whereas the PDK-fitted cars have a slightly higher 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) from the same rpm level. The PDK models are also a tad quicker with a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.1 seconds. Top speed is 180 mph (290 kph).

Source: Porsche on YouTube