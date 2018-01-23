It’s a known fact that London is the go-to place if you’re interested in seeing the latest high-end automobiles as a lot of rich folks flaunt their newest acquisitions for the whole world to see. Case in point, the Bugatti Chiron is already a regular sighting on the crowded streets of England’s capital, but one owner wanted to stand out from the crowd by ordering the W16 monster in an amazing specification.

This particular hypercar was spotted a few days ago with only a clear coat on its carbon fiber body combined with a few blue accents here and there to spice things up. A brand new Chiron costs about $3 million, but who buys a standard Bugatti anyway? According to YouTuber TheTFJJ, the “naked look” is said to be an option worth no less than $500,000, which would make the Bentley Bentayga’s $160,000 solid gold Breitling watch seem like chump change. To put the half a million dollars into perspective, for that kind of money one could by a Lamborghini Aventador S and still have tens of thousands of dollars left to feed the thirsty V12 engine for a long time.

It is believed the owner also has the Holy Trinity consisting of the LaFerrari, Porsche 918, and the McLaren P1, with the latter also boasting a full carbon fiber look. In case you haven’t noticed already, the Chiron has Qatar plates and appears to be escorted at all times by a white Bentley Bentayga. We wonder what’s that about, perhaps bodyguards?

The look-at-me Bugatti with its visible carbon fiber weave is one of the roughly 70 cars delivered so far out of a total of 500 units planned for production – all of which are going to be coupes. Those willing to go to town with the options list can rapidly increase the final price of the Veyron’s successor and it would be interesting to know the final price of this beauty.

Attached below is a photo gallery with the Chiron we had the pleasure of reviewing last year.