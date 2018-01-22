The GMC Sierra has long been the Chevy Silverado’s slightly upscale sibling in the light-duty pickup truck department. Now that a new Silverado is upon us, the Sierra won’t be far behind. That’s not to say the GMC variant will be a carbon copy with a different set of badges. In fact, hiding underneath the coverings up front are a fresh grille and headlights that should retain some of the truck’s current design cues. Whereas the Silverado wears a more rounded face, the Sierra will be more squared off and chunky.

Whether the somewhat conservative approach is to better separate the trucks in the marketplace or to reach buyers who like their pickups big and bold, we’re not sure. We do know, however, that it will share all the mechanicals that can be found on the Silverado. That means a choice of either a 5.3-liter or 6.2-liter V8, with the new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six diesel with two- or four-wheel drive. We suspect the base models will stick with a six-speed automatic while higher trim levels get the 10-speed box. A nifty power tailgate will also be available higher up on the Sierra’s options list.

The major update to both the Silverado and Sierra couldn’t come at a better time. Competition from Ram has steadily increased over the years, so much so that General Motors briefly lost the runner-up position in the pickup truck segment during the summer months of 2017. Stronger Silverado sales later in the year kept Chevrolet in the number two spot overall, but with a new Ram also debuting for 2019, GM certainly had its back to the wall. Both automakers continue to trail Ford and the best-selling F-Series pickups, despite a strong marketing campaign against the Blue Oval’s decision to go all-aluminum for its light-duty trucks.

We initially expected the new Silverado to debut later in the year, but with Chevy’s bread-and-butter now revealed, it won’t be long before the Sierra’s remaining camouflage is removed. That could happen in just a few weeks at the Chicago Auto Show, or failing that, later on at New York.

Source: Automedia