Motor1.com's First Drive of the 2018 Toyota Yaris GRMN described driving the low-production hot hatch: "Truthfully, no Yaris has the right to be this fun. It’s not a car you associate with a pointy, incisive turn-in or comical, Darth Vader-style induction noise and heady, rev-happy, goading performance." While reading this is one thing, actually seeing the performance is puts the words into even more context. The video above shows the pint-sized performance car doing a single lap of the flowing Castelloli Circuit in Spain.

At just 2,502 pounds (1,135 kilograms), the Yaris GRMN looks eager to corner. The driver is able to chuck the car into the tracks longer turns and hold it in a long slide, which is a rare ability for a front-wheel-drive hot hatch. To give the vehicle such potent performance, Toyota equips the meaner Yaris with upgrades like extra chassis bracing, thicker front anti-roll bar, and Sachs shocks, which provide a 0.9-inch (24-millimeter) suspension drop.

34 photos Toyota Yaris

Unfortunately, the camera's microphone doesn't excel at picking up the supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder's sound. The droning note in this clip would be more appropriate for a truck, rather than a hot hatch. Despite the noise here, the mill produces 209 horsepower (156 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. It can get the vehicle to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

Gearing for the six-speed manual appears a little too short on this course, too, but the Torsen limited-slip differential is likely a big help here.

The Yaris GRMN will be a very rare sight on the road. Toyota will only build 600 of them worldwide, and 400 of those will go to Europe. Videos like this one suggest that the hundreds of people who manage to get this hot hatch should be very happy.

Source: L'argus via YouTube