While fanboys have been waiting patiently for the arrival of an all-new Z car, some recent rumors have suggested that Nissan could quash the nameplate entirely. Thankfully, we can all let out a collective sigh of relief. A new report tells us that the Japanese marque will be keeping the Z nameplate on the market, at least for the time being.

In an interview with Autoguide, Nissan Vice President of Product Planning, Michael Bunce, said that the company will be holding on to the Z name for a few years to come. "We’re not going to walk away from the nameplate," he said, "and it’s certainly something we’re studying and working through right now."

What remains in question, though, is exactly how the Z nameplate will be included moving forward. Here's hoping it doesn't transform into an SUV like the Mitsubishi Eclipse. The aging sports car saw just 4,614 examples sold in the U.S. in 2017, making it one of the worst-selling coupes on the market compared to the competition. For reference, Ford sold nearly 82,000 Mustangs over the same time period.

Thankfully, Nissan has made it clear that the future of the brand doesn’t revolve around SUVs – sedans and sports cars will remain a fixture in the lineup – but the current 370Z has been on the market in its current form since 2009. That means not only is it not only the worst-selling vehicle in its class, but also one of the oldest. Still, the Z does have staying power behind it.

"We know that any investment you make in Z does have a payback in terms of its impact to our brand,” said Bunce in the interview. The Z is an "important asset" and "it’s not going anywhere." Hopefully we'll see an all-new Z in the near future.

Source: AutoGuide