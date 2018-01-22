General Motors has done an admirable job of keeping it’s forthcoming Cadillac CT6 refresh out of the public eye. This is only the third time we’ve seen the car since we first caught it six months ago, and the camouflage coverings are still pretty much identical. Aside from the standard-issue swirl body wrap, the main secrets are concealed on the front clip where a new grille and fascia reside, along with redesigned headlights.

Specifically, the grille is expected to borrow inspiration from the Escala concept car shown back in 2016, taking on a honeycomb appearance as opposed to the horizontal bars of the current design. A new lower air intake will accompany the grille, though it doesn’t appear to span the full width of the fascia as seen on the concept car. Similarly, the headlights will adopt a more horizontal design compared to the current car, though they won’t be the slim eyelids seen on the Escala. Despite the vehicle-wide camo wrap, we aren’t expecting any other exterior tweaks, save for possibly some small changes to the tail lights.

Given this is a mid-cycle refresh, we don’t expect to see much change on the inside either save for possible trim and color options. The same can be said for the powertrain, which should carry over from the current CT6. That means a choice of either a 2.0-liter turbo for the rear-wheel drive base model, a 3.6-liter V6, or a biturbo 3.0-liter six creating 404 horsepower (301 kW) turning all four wheels. A plug-in hybrid model utilizing the 2.0-liter engine with an electric boost delivers 335 horsepower with a mileage rating of 62 MPGe.

We thought Cadillac might unveil the touched-up CT6 at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, but that didn’t transpire. The new car will certainly appear this year, however, with the next possibility being the Chicago Auto Show in February.

Source: Automedia