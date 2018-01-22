Subaru lets the dogs out.
The Barkley's, Subaru's family of spokesdogs, are back in a new quartet of adorable commercials. This pack of labradors and golden retrievers demonstrate the comedy rule that an animal doing human things is funny. Plus, over half of Subaru owners have pets, so the ads appeal to many of the automaker's customers.
Car Wash
In this ad, the doggy family goes to the car wash to clean off a very dirty Ascent. Unfortunately, the crew doing the job isn't up for the task. The pack of pups is fun to watch, though.
Drop Off
This commercial is bittersweet. The family takes a puppy to the first day of school. It's a hard experience for the little dog and for the parents that have to watch from an Ascent.
Driving Lesson
This commercial returns to a more humorous tone. A dog is learning how to parallel park, which can be a hard task for many humans. The situation doesn't end well for the Subaru Impreza, but it's cute to watch.
Drive Away
In the final commercial, the one of the pups engages in a classic automotive prank. The dogs make some very cute faces in this spot.
Behind The Scenes
In addition to the four ads, Subaru released a one-minute clip of outtakes from the filming. Anyone familiar with dogs knows that they don't always follow commands, and this applies to canine actors, too. A rod with a treat and a ball on the end appears to be the key for getting any work done.
If you like these ads, Subaru has more pet-related projects on the way. The company will soon partner with BuzzFeed and Funny or Die on short films with animals in them. The automaker will also sponsor the Puppy Bowl on the Animal Planet television channel for the eighth time on February 4.
THE BARKLEYS ARE BACK: SUBARU OF AMERICA UNVEILS ALL-NEW “DOG TESTED. DOG APPROVED.” TV ADS DURING THIS YEAR’S SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS®
Subaru continues the love for four-legged friends with a series of custom digital content and partnerships
Continuing its tradition of creating popular pet-focused ads, Subaru of America, Inc. has launched all-new “Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” advertising spots. The four spots showcase the Barkleys, the adorable family of Labrador and Golden Retrievers, who recently helped to launch the all-new Subaru Ascent. In the newest “Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” spots, the Barkleys will take on everything from driving lessons, to the first day of school and even a doggy-run car wash.
The national television spots, created by Carmichael Lynch on behalf of Subaru of America, aired during the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where Subaru marked its 14th consecutive year as a proud sponsor of the SAG Awards and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. The all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent was featured on the red carpet.
The four new national spots will air in :30s formats on network and cable television broadcasts and be featured in targeted digital and social media promotions. The four “Dog Tested. Dog Approved.” spots feature the Barkleys in scenarios not unlike those that Subaru drivers find themselves in with their own families.
“CAR WASH” – See what happens when small dogs wash a big Subaru.
“DROP OFF” – Emotions run high on the Barkleys’ first day of school.
“DRIVING LESSON” – See what happens when Teen Barkley learns how to parallel park.
“DRIVE AWAY” – Teen Barkley learns not to mess with Dad.
These spots are available to view on Subaru of America’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/Subaru.
“With more than half of Subaru drivers having pets, we believe it is important to celebrate the love of pets shared by our owners,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president, marketing at Subaru of America. “Pets are considered members of our Subaru family and utilizing the Barkleys in our campaigns allows us to connect with our customers in an authentic, fun, and entertaining way.”
In addition to the creative spots, Subaru is partnering with BuzzFeed and Funny or Die on custom content that will highlight #MakeADogsDay later in the campaign flight. The custom content will include short-form videos created specifically for social platforms to engage with an audience that has an affinity towards pets.
To round out the campaign and extend the celebration of pets, Subaru of America will also be sponsoring this year’s PUPPY BOWL XIV on Animal Planet, marking its eighth year as the event’s Official Auto Sponsor, which airs on Sunday, February 4th.
For more information, visit: www.subaru.com/pets and follow #MakeADogsDay and #DogTestedDogApproved.
