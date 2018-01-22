The Barkley's, Subaru's family of spokesdogs, are back in a new quartet of adorable commercials. This pack of labradors and golden retrievers demonstrate the comedy rule that an animal doing human things is funny. Plus, over half of Subaru owners have pets, so the ads appeal to many of the automaker's customers.

Car Wash

In this ad, the doggy family goes to the car wash to clean off a very dirty Ascent. Unfortunately, the crew doing the job isn't up for the task. The pack of pups is fun to watch, though.

Drop Off

This commercial is bittersweet. The family takes a puppy to the first day of school. It's a hard experience for the little dog and for the parents that have to watch from an Ascent.

Driving Lesson

This commercial returns to a more humorous tone. A dog is learning how to parallel park, which can be a hard task for many humans. The situation doesn't end well for the Subaru Impreza, but it's cute to watch.

Drive Away

In the final commercial, the one of the pups engages in a classic automotive prank. The dogs make some very cute faces in this spot.

Behind The Scenes

In addition to the four ads, Subaru released a one-minute clip of outtakes from the filming. Anyone familiar with dogs knows that they don't always follow commands, and this applies to canine actors, too. A rod with a treat and a ball on the end appears to be the key for getting any work done.

If you like these ads, Subaru has more pet-related projects on the way. The company will soon partner with BuzzFeed and Funny or Die on short films with animals in them. The automaker will also sponsor the Puppy Bowl on the Animal Planet television channel for the eighth time on February 4.

Source: Subaru