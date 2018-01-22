With a new Audi A6 on the way for the 2019 model year, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that a new Avant wagon is under development, too. These spy shots provide a great look at the more practical variant's current state of development.

Forward of the B-pillar, the A6 Avant is identical to its sedan sibling. Audi's designers fit the new model with a broader version of its singleframe grille and flank it with narrow headlights. Large intakes occupy the corners of the front fascia. Even on this camouflaged model, the revised look is quite stylish.

Where the A6 sedan's roof starts curving down to the trunk behind the B-pillar, the top remains relatively flat on the Avant. There's still some slight curvature for the roof, which keeps the wagon from looking too boxy. At the rear, there's a steep rake for the hatchback that gives the vehicle a sleeker appearance than if the designers fit a vertical opening there. The taillights are different from the sedan by incorporating rounder edges, rather than the sharper parts on the four-door.

There are no photos of the new A6's cabin yet. Expect the latest generation of Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster to be in there. Camouflaged sensors on the corners of earlier test mules (see gallery above) suggest a big upgrade in driver assistance tech, too.

The new A6 will be lighter and more aerodynamic than the current generation. It'll continue to use four-cylinder and V6 engines. Later, Audi will add the high-performance S6 variant, and eventually the range-topping RS6 will arrive too.

Audi already confirms the new A6's debut in 2018. The Geneva Motor Show in March is a likely spot for the new model's premiere.

Source: Automedia